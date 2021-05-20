DAWSON CREEK -- Dawson Creek Sportsman's Club (DCSC) has their sights set on the end of June to start construction on their $1.2 million indoor shooting range.

The DCSC received a $300,000 grant from Northern Development, $100,000 from the Regional District, and have another $500,000 in their piggy bank of club funds to go towards building costs.

The 25-metre range aims to accommodate members who are looking to shoot pistols and .22's - even in the middle of winter.

"I'm hoping we'll have at least one drop-in night where non-members can come out and try out the range and shoot some of our club twenty-twos," said Club President, Andy Waddell.

Waddell mentions the club is looking to attract more people from surrounding areas to utilize the facility, since it will only be one of three of it's kind in the North Peace area.

Shooters have attended past competitions from as far away as Edmonton, Alta., however, DCSC will be looking to start up more programs, competitions, and training courses to increase traffic at the range.

Local contractors will be taking charge of the project as members say, there is an unwritten rule to have local businesses be at the top of the list when they are looking for work to be done. "Local businesses support us so we like to give back," said Waddell.

The club's 10-year-plan also includes increasing on-sight security, revamping caretaker buildings, and developing new courses.

Construction crews are expected to finish phase one this fall and complete the second phase sometime next year.